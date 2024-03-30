NPTI & PTC India Join Forces For Sustainable Energy R&D

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 30 (KNN)

In a move to further research and development in the energy sector while promoting sustainable development goals, the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and PTC India Ltd. have inked a memorandum of understanding to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The newly formed CoE will focus its efforts on R&D initiatives in the energy domain, aligning its objectives with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The centre's research outcomes will be disseminated to the power sector through comprehensive training and capacity-building programs.

Under the terms of the MoU, NPTI and PTC India Limited will collaborate closely, undertaking joint research, development, and knowledge-sharing activities through the CoE's platform.

The partnership was formalised on Thursday at the Ministry of Power's office in New Delhi. Dr. Tripta Thakur, Director General of NPTI, and Koel Singhal, Senior Vice President (HR) of PTC India Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The collaboration between the premier training institute and the leading power trading company is expected to yield significant advancements in sustainable energy solutions, aligning India's energy sector with global climate goals.

(KNN Bureau)