Rosatom For Strengthening International Cooperation In The Field Of Education

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom hosted an interactive session for their partner universities' graduates who received education in the field of nuclear and related technologies. The session titled“Green Technologies for the younger generation” was organized within the framework of the recently concluded international forum ATOMEXPO in Russia and was supported by Consortium of Supporting Universities of the Rosatom State Corporation.

Dr. Tran Chi Thanh, President,Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute; Pavel Shevtsov, Deputy Head, Rossotrudnichestvo; Tatiana Terentyeva, Deputy Director General for Human Resources of Rosatom; Egor Kvyatkovskiy, Deputy Director General of Rusatom – International Network; Ruhinda Alexis, HR-Director General of Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, and others took part in the discussion.

Tatyana Terentyeva in her welcome speech noted that Rosatom's experience, knowledge and leadership in the global market allow export partners not only with high technologies but also with education. Rosatom trains personnel for facilities under construction in the partner country and provides education to the foreign students at Russian universities in nuclear and related specialties. Today, more than 2,000 foreign students from 65 countries study there through Rosatom.

“Rosatom pays special attention to working with graduates. For us, foreign graduates are not only valuable personnel for the national nuclear programs of partner countries”, Tatiyana said.

Egor Kvyatkovskiy said,“Development of the Alumni community lays a solid foundation to form an expert community in the future, involved in the implementation of Rosatom international projects and interested in creating a bright and clean future for themselves and the next generations.”

The graduates of the Russian universities representing the nuclear industry of Bangladesh, Egypt, Bolivia, Ghana, Congo, Uzbekistan, and other countries also attended the meeting. They spoke about the share of carbon-free energy sources in the energy balance of their countries, about the prospects for the development of green technologies, and expressed their opinion on the importance of continuing interuniversity and international cooperation in general.

The“Consortium of Supporting Universities of the Rosatom State Corporation” is a community of higher educational institutions to coordinate activities in the interests of the nuclear industry in the field of higher, postgraduate, and additional professional education, as well as in the scientific field. The Consortium initiated by Rosatom includes 20 specialized universities in Russia.

