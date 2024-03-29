The Spanish Sonia Mari Andrés Is Back In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Spanish Sonia Mari Andrés from Esto es Guerra returns to Panama.

The Spanish model who conquered the hearts of Panamanians after her participation in the TVN reality competition Esto Es Guerra

is back in Panama, after almost six years since she decided to return with her family to her hometown of Jávea in Valencia, Spain.

Sonia Mari Andrés

surprised her followers by publishing a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account of her walking through the Old Town in Panama City.

"After 5 years, it is time to return to Panama.

So many stories to return to and new adventures to begin!" wrote the "Panaespañola" confirming that it is not a short stay or a vacation, but that she is returning to stay in the land that gave her so many great moments, not only on television, but also on a personal level.







For the time being,

Sonia Mari

revealed that she is staying at the exclusive

Hotel Central

in Casco Viejo, a place that she had dreampt of visiting for several years. There she took the opportunity to take the traditional tour through the streets of San Felipe and remember the good times she spent there with her group of friends during the time she lived in Panama. The Spanish woman also enjoyed the procession of Cristo Pobre and all the activities that take place in the Old Town on the occasion of Holy Week.

Of course, the model and influencer admitted that the jet lag is taking its toll on her, as she still hasn't gotten used to the time difference with Spain, which is why she has a terrible sleep imbalance. Even so, the Spaniard was very happy and excited to begin this new stage in Panama.







Followers, friends and even faces from chollywood celebrated the news by sharing messages of affection on Instagram: "You are now another Panamanian.

Always welcome"; "Soniaaaa how nice to have you back! I hope to see you soon; "Welcome back dear Sonia. How nice to know that you are back in Panama"; "Princess, welcome home, we love you," are some of the messages that can be read on her Instagram post.

After leaving the program Esto es Guerra in 2018, Sonia returned to Spain to spend the summer season with her family, whom she had not seen for a long time. However, after a few months, the model decided to stay home and resume her life in Europe. Then the pandemic arrived and it was not until now, almost six years after her departure that our model has returned to Panama. Will we see her in another television project? We'll just have to wait and see.