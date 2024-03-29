Azerbaijan Forms Technical Committee For Electric Energy, Renewable Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan has inaugurated a technical committee focusing onelectric power and renewable energy sources, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan EnergyMinistry.

The establishment of this technical committee falls under thejurisdiction of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation, a bodyoverseen by the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and ConsumerMarket Supervision.

The technical committee's charter and organisational frameworkhave been formalised, and it has been designated with the code"AZSTAND/TK 46" within the standards governing "Electric andRenewable Energy."

According to a Ministry of Energy press release, the primaryobjective of the Technical Committee is to facilitate stakeholderinvolvement in crafting regulatory frameworks. These frameworkswill cover various aspects, including fostering competition in theelectricity market, ensuring the efficient functioning of entitieswithin the electric power industry, promoting the integration ofrenewable energy sources into electricity generation, optimisingenergy resource utilisation, and enhancing overall energyefficiency.