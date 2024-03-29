Danilov Will Become New Ukraine's Ambassador To Moldova President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the candidacy of former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov as Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova.

The head of state announced this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Oleksiy Danilov will continue to work in the diplomatic sector, and more specifically, I have approved his candidacy as the new Ambassador of our state to the Republic of Moldova," Zelensky said.

He noted that Danilov had told him about this vision of his future work for Ukraine.

"For us, Moldova is an extremely important state - both in terms of security challenges in the region and in terms of our bilateral cooperation," Zelensky said.

Zelensky introduces newly appointedSecretary

As reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Mark Shevchenko from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova.

On March 26, Oleksiy Danilov was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, which he had held since October 2019.