Congress Failed To Develop The Country: Mos Shripad Naik

Panaji, March 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday attacked Congress for failing to develop the country, while they were in power for more than 60 years.

“They (Congress) during their regime of 60 to 62 years failed to develop the country. It is an irony that they gave promises of 'Garibi Hatao', and other developments, but failed to act upon them. People need to judge, what they have done to the country. We lacked development when they ruled,” said Naik BJP's North Goa candidate for Lok Sabha election while addressing a workers' meeting in his constituency.

He said that the platform of politics should be used for the betterment of society.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the British era laws, which were not in the interest of the people. We brought new laws, which can help people. Nobody thought to repeal them in the last 75 years,” Naik said.

He said that after coming to power in 2014, PM Modi decided to make people self-sufficient and worked towards achieving the goal.“Results of development is visible,” Naik said.

Naik said that due to the dedication of PM Modi, the country became the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Naik thanked people for electing him for the last five terms and said that he is confident of victory in the upcoming elections again.