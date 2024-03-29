10 Indians Killed After Car Skids Off Road

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 29 (KUNA) -- Ten Indians were killed on Friday after a passenger car they were travelling skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Press Trust of India said quoting local officials that the vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu when it fell into a 300 feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district early morning today. The Police and State Disaster Response Force recovered the bodies of 10 passengers amid heavy rains.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences in the tragic death following the incident. (end)
