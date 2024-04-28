Bangladesh Recall Fast-Bowling Allrounder Saifuddin For T20is Against Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, April 28 (IANS) Bangladesh recalled fast bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin in a strong squad for the first three T20Is of the series against Zimbabwe next month. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in focus, the squad is bolstered by the addition of Saifuddin, who has played 34 T20Is for Bangladesh, the last of which came in October 2022.

Saifuddin returns after a long injury layoff and recently featured for Fortune Barishal in their title-winning campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Also in the squad is ODI opener Tanzid Hasan, who is yet to play T20 internationals. The squad, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, is without Shakib Al Hasan, but the all-rounder is expected to play a part in the latter half of the series.

After the 2023 ODI World Cup concluded in November, Shakib took a break due to an eye condition and a finger injury. He returned to international cricket in the Chattogram Test against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Bangladesh will play the first three T20Is against Zimbabwe in Chattogram on May 3, 5, and 7. The final two T20Is will be held in Dhaka on May 10 and 12.

Bangladesh squad for first three T20Is:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.