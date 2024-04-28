Man In Gurugram Held For Killing Sister-In-Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 28 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a person for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death over a personal dispute, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Nidhi, 39, the vice-principal of Adarsh Public School located at Shivaji Park area near the Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Navneet alias Shanti, 45, who is reportedly an alcoholic.

He was admitted to a de-addiction centre for four months to get rid of his addiction to alcohol.

"The accused had returned home from the de-addiction centre only two days ago. On Saturday night he had a fight over some issue. During the argument, he stabbed the woman several times with a knife. When Nidhi raised an alarm, her 20-year-old son reached there. Later, he tried to snatch the knife from his uncle. Both the youth and Navneet got injured during this. Hearing the noise, people informed the police," the police added.

Upon receiving information, a team of Shivaji Nagar police station and Pataudi police post reached the spot and took the woman and her son to hospital for treatment where the woman died during treatment while the remaining two persons (accused and victim's son) are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Nidhi's mother-in-law runs Adarsh Public School in the Shivaji Park area.

Navneet is also married and has two children.

"The accused is undergoing treatment and he will arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. The reason behind the incident will be known after the accused gives a statement before the police," Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, said.