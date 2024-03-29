Excitement Continues At Al Rayyan Ramadan Football Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 26th Al Rayyan Ramadan Football Championship continued with exciting encounters at the Al Rayyan Club stadium.

The tournament sees the participation of 16 teams and takes place under the auspices of the head of the youth team at Al Rayyan Club Faisal Al Hammadi.

The tournament has witnessed a series of compelling matches. Notably, Al Nasr secured big win over Eagles with a scoreline of 8-1, while the Syrian Youth team defeated Umm Salal 3-0. On the other hand, matches between Al Jabal and Diego, Doha Youth and Al Maamoura, and Grinta and Al Ashran ended in goalless draws, while Al Wehdat and Al Zaeem drew 2-2.

Al Ashran also clinched a big 7-1 win over Masrawy, while Al Doha Youth (beat Al Sakhama 2-1) and Grinta (beat Al Wehdat 3-2) also secures wins.