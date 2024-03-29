AI Is An Effective Tool In Electoral Opinion Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report prepared by the AI tech

Revised by Mariam Al-Zanki

KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Artificial intelligence is the latest tool for enhanced measurement of public opinions in electoral campaigns.

Some experts believe that the public opinion polls, over the past years, lost much of their value, for many people shifted to digital means to express their views.

In Kuwait, AI has noticeably evolved in the health, educational and information sectors, as well as at the level of the smart government. And, with the approach of the National Assembly elections, AI has become basic in the campaigns for some nominees.

These candidates have been using artificial intelligence to analyze data and enhance opinion polls for a better understanding of the would-be voters' interests and guide the electoral campaign according to an explicit strategy.

Candidates can employ AI to enhance their campaigns' strategies for winning the minds and hearts of the electorate, however, such an approach warrants adherence to moralistic and electoral norms and principles.

The available tools include techniques for rapid automatic data analysis, unlike the conventional opinion polls where data about individuals are collected directly through questionnaires and interviews.

The AI is capable of analyzing and predicting the data precisely and rapidly, tracking public trends and offering forecasts.

In the electoral process, artificial intelligence can play a pivotal role with respect of analyzing the data, such as the polls, studying tentative results, electorate conducts, guiding the campaign by targeting the would-be voters with precision and addressing them with messages, contents of which appeal to their interests and concerns.

Some politicians in Kuwait believe that artificial intelligence facilitates data analysis and helps in combating fake news and information.

Moreover, it can enable the seat seekers to asses the would-be voters' conduct and trends, and political tendencies. Furthermore, the AI can be used for analyzing social media websites and examining interactions among the electorate, thus helping in guiding the campaign and specifying the most important districts.

On the other hand, critics warn that AI can be employed for breaching privacy, thus there must be a mechanism to safeguard the data and ensure their usage in a legal and moralistic manner. It can be also employed to resist bids to misguide the electorate via social media.

The opponents allude to the US experience where authorities have warned of the misuse of AI to deceive the citizens in the coming presidential elections due in November. (end) mjz