Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Due to severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for these areas heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for many days and hence a red alert has been issued, said Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist at IMD, according to ANI.“Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too,” she said further added that currently the temperature is very elevated and above normal in eastern and peninsular India.

Heatwave conditions are also prevailing in east India, South Peninsular India, and northern parts of Kerala.

IMD has issued Orange alert for East India, like Bihar and Jharkhand, and a Yellow alert for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.“Yesterday there was a lot of thunderstorm activity but today we are not expecting so much weather over the North Indian Plains. Mainly, in the Western Himalayan region, thunderstorms, as well as heavy rains, are likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh; hence, an orange alert has been issued there. A yellow alert is issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, etc. We are expecting thunderstorm activity to again enhance, especially over North-West India, from the day after tomorrow, which is April 29, 2024,” she also said Kerala, the IMD on Saturday issued heat wave alert forKollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The heat wave conditions would prevail in many places of these districts on April 27 and 28, the IMD said in a statement alert was issued in the wake of extreme heat recorded in the last few days and based on predictions that the temperature would rise up to 41 degree celcius in Palakkad and 40 degree celcius each in Kollam and Thrissur districts, it said in Kerala have requested people should maintain extreme caution during such situations.

MENAFN27042024007365015876ID1108145958