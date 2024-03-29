Call For Fashion Designers In Qatar To Join FTA London Mentorship Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: M7, Qatar's hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion, and technology, has announced a collaboration with Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA), offering unique opportunity to local and Qatar-based designers. This collaboration entails participation in the FTA London Mentorship Program, set to take place in one of fashion capitals in the world, London, United Kingdom.

Open to both local talents and those based in Qatar, the call for submissions invites designer brands to showcase their creativity and vision before the April 3 deadline.“This exclusives initiative offers designers the chance to connect with industry experts, keynote speakers, and mentors renowned for their expertise in various facets of the fashion business,” M7 said on its newsletter.



Qatar's 2023/2024 cruise season concludes in April

HMC's Urgent Consultation Service provides fast and easy access to essential healthcare services Expo 2023 Doha concludes, attracts over 4.2 million visitors

Read Also

In anticipation of the mentorship programme which will be held mid-June, M7 will engage with the selected designers, providing invaluable insights and knowledge essential for navigating the global fashion landscape successfully. The call is tailored to cater to diverse categories, encompassing Ready-to-wear for both women and men, Eveningwear spanning haute couture and ready-made, as well as Accessories including footwear, bags, and eyewear.

Applicants must meet specific criteria to qualify for consideration. They must be Qatari or Qatar-based designers, submitting comprehensive brand profiles and business plans. Additionally, candidates should demonstrate a track record of presenting and producing a minimum of three cohesive collections within their chosen category.

Also, applicants/designers should have a unique narrative that resonates with both buyers and media. Preparedness is key, as applicants are expected to present a solid business plan, line-sheets, lookbook, and other relevant materials. Moreover, candidates should exhibit a proactive attitude towards engaging with industry professionals and media representatives during the mentorship programme.

Given the growing emphasis on sustainability, applicants integrating sustainable practices into their work will receive priority consideration. Following the application process, selected designers will undergo screening and one-on-one interviews. Those chosen will collaborate closely with M7 to prepare for the mentorship programme in London.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through M7's official website, org.