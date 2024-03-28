Cassation Court Upholds Over 3 Years' Sentence For Drug Dealer

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a February 2023 State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing a drug dealer to over three years in prison after convicting him of selling over 1,800 Captagon pills to an undercover agent.

The court declared the defendant guilty of obtaining 1,842 Captagon pills, which he sold to an undercover agent in Amman on September 1, 2022.

The SSC handed the defendant five years in prison for the offence of possessing illegal narcotics and ordered him to pay JD5,000 in fines.

However, the court decided to reduce the fine to JD3,500 and the prison term to three years and four months in prison to give the defendant a second chance in life.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) learnt the defendant was in possession of illegal narcotics and sent one of its agents to pose as a buyer.

“The AND agent got in touch with the defendant and asked him for a large quantity of Captagon pills in return for JD1,600,” court documents said.

When the two met, AND agents immediately arrested the suspect, court papers added.

Upon searching the defendant's home, court papers said, AND personnel an“additional 64 Captagon pills and a small quantity of hashish”.

The defendant contested the SSC's ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court“did not provide solid evidence to implicate his client”.

The lawyer argued that the court relied on contradictory statements presented by“the law enforcement officers during the trial against my client”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant.

The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentence against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs,” the higher court said.

The Court of Cassation judges presiding were Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Khashashneh, Qassem Dughmi and Hammad Ghzawi.