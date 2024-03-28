Army Chief Discusses Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis With UK Foreign Secretary's Representative

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday met with UK Foreign Secretary's Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Mark Bryson-Richardson over the latest developments in Gaza's humanitarian situation. During the meeting, they reviewed strategies to enhance relief efforts across the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.