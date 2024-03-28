               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Army Chief Discusses Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis With UK Foreign Secretary's Representative


3/28/2024 11:17:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday met with UK Foreign Secretary's Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Mark Bryson-Richardson over the latest developments in Gaza's humanitarian situation. During the meeting, they reviewed strategies to enhance relief efforts across the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.


