Seven in 10 Americans are guilty of“patientsplaining” their online health findings to their doctor (68%), according to new research.

A survey looked at how 2,000 general population Americans invest time into their health and found that three in four do at least some health-related research in their spare time (77%).

When they experience a change in their bodies, the same percentage of respondents would schedule a doctor's appointment first (30%) as those who would look their concerns up online themselves (32%).

Conducted by OnePoll for Vimergy , the survey found that those surveyed want to take an even greater interest in caring for their body, with the average person researching the best ways to care for their health five times within the past month.

While a majority find their doctor's advice to be useful (83%), 30% worry that the advice they get isn't specific enough to their needs.





Based on the last time they saw their doctor, Americans estimate that just over half of their health concerns were addressed (55%).

Respondents acknowledge that health is not one size fits all, which is why a third of those surveyed“always” or“often” fill their doctor in about what's been going on in their body to get the most accurate advice possible (34%).

And they're being active listeners, too, with 83% asking their doctor more questions to get a good understanding of their health.

“An important part of taking care of your health is being attuned to your body's needs and taking proactive steps to ensure you feel your best,” said Philip McCluskey, founder of Vimergy“To do this, it's recommended to incorporate the highest quality ingredients, including liquid and powder formulas for faster absorption - allowing you to personalize your body's daily health and supplement routine for your long-term health goals.”

Since health needs are different across the board, 86% believe it's important to advocate for your health based on your understanding of what your body needs.

In 2024, respondents plan to be more involved than ever, looking to see the most improvements in their physical health (35%) and mental health (17%).

However, it'll take work to get there, as 38% admit that the quality of effort they put into their health routine is only average or below.

Consequently, 42% anticipate that their health routine will need changes this year and three-quarters of those surveyed are committed to making improvements.

This commitment knows no financial bounds, either, as seven in 10 claim that no matter the cost, they will do what it takes to stay on top of their health (72%).

To get here, respondents will be consistent with researching solutions for their health needs this year (73%).

And 75% are making it a goal to be more of an active advocate for what they believe their body needs when they go to the doctor.

“When dealing with any health conditions, it's always important to consult with your doctor for the best understanding of what your body needs,” said Andrea Pryce, ND (naturopathic doctor) and education and research manager.“Our mission is to empower all to embrace self-advocacy and become an active participant in their own health. The combination of professional advice and the protection that daily supplements can provide increase your chances for a healthy life.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Vimergy between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).