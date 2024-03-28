Iran Gears Up For 6Th International Expo With Focus On Trade And Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran is preparing to host the 6th Iran Expo 2024, an international trade fair expected to attract over 3,000 foreign business representatives. Scheduled for April 27th to May 1st, 2024.

The event aims to strengthen Iran's trade and economic ties with other nations, while also boosting domestic manufacturing and propelling the private sector onto the global stage, according to the Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS.

The exhibition will showcase products across seven major categories, including food, construction materials, and pharmaceuticals.

Organizers have identified key objectives for the event, including fostering trade and economic partnerships, stimulating Iranian manufacturing growth, and integrating the private sector into the international business landscape. This initiative seeks to establish a platform for dialogue and collaboration, ultimately shaping a new narrative for Iran's trade and economic future.