Uma Oya Development Project Declared Open

The Uma Oya multipurpose development project, marked as a significant irrigation initiative following the Mahaweli movement, was declared open by the Presidents of Iran and Sri Lanka.

Iranian President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesingheunveiled a commemorative plaque and inaugurated the project, initiating the operation of electricity generators through digital technology. President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to Iran for their indispensable support, highlighting that without it, Sri Lanka couldn't have diverted water from Uma Oya to Kirindi Oya. He emphasized Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening ties with Iran.

Reflecting on the shared aspirations of the Global South for their unique identity and independence, President Wickremesinghe stressed the importance of solidarity among these nations.

Iran's President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, accompanied by Iran's First Lady Mrs. Jamile Sadat Alamolhoda, arrived in Sri Lanka from the Mattala Airport, Wednesday, to attend the inauguration of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project. Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other ministers warmly welcomed the Iranian delegation.

President Raisi's one-day official visit to Sri Lanka, at the special invitation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, marks the first visit by an Iranian President since Former Iranian President Mohammad Ahmadinejad's visit in April 2008.

The Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP) stands as a flagship initiative of national significance in Sri Lanka. Its primary aim is to divert approximately 145 million cubic meters (MCM) of excess water annually from the Uma Oya basin to the Kirindi Oya basin, addressing the issue of water scarcity in the south-eastern dry zone without adverse effects on the environment or water sources.

This initiative will facilitate irrigation for around 4,500 hectares of new land and 1,500 hectares of existing agricultural land in the Monaragala district. Additionally, it will fulfill the drinking and industrial water requirements of Badulla, Monaragala, and Hambantota areas, providing approximately 39 million cubic meters (MCM) of water annually. Furthermore, the project will contribute to the national electricity supply by generating 290 gigawatt hours (290 GWh) of electrical capacity each year.

Key components of the project include the construction of two reservoirs, Puhulpola and Dyaraba, a 3.98 km connector tunnel linking the reservoirs, a 15.2 km main tunnel, an underground power plant, transmission lines, and associated infrastructure. The project was undertaken by Iran's FARAB Engineering Company, with a total contract value of USD 514 million and it commenced on March 15, 2010. The Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) initially contributed USD 50 million in funding until 2013. However, owing to international sanctions imposed on Iran, the EDBI was unable to continue its financial support for the project. Accordingly, the Government of Sri Lanka opted to advance the project using state funds in collaboration with the respective contractor, FARAB Company.

When the project commenced on March 15, 2010, it was originally slated for completion by March 15, 2015. However, various challenges arose, including technical issues such as unexpected water ingress into the Headrace tunnel, social impacts, financial obstacles, global crises like the Covid-19 pandemic during construction. Consequently, the completion date of the project has been extended to March 31, 2024, along with an extension of the warranty period until March 31, 2025. The basic phase of operations concluded in February and March 2024 while linking the units 01 and 02 to the national grid successfully. Trial operations were commenced on April 1, 2024.

Upon generating electricity, the water is directed through a tunnel to the Alikota ara Reservoir, situated across the Kirindi Oya.

Subsequently, it will be routed to the Handapanagala Reservoir, which has tripled its capacity due to this project, positioned on the left bank of the Uma Oya Reservoir. Additionally, it will flow to the new Kuda Oya Reservoir under construction on the right bank of the Uma Oya, supplying water to areas in the Monaragala district such as Wellawaya, Maharagama, and Thanamalwila. Furthermore, an irrigation system spanning over 60 meters is currently being developed. These irrigation networks are anticipated to irrigate 1500 hectares of existing cultivated land and an additional 4500 hectares of newly developed land in both the Yala and Maha seasons.

The Uma Oya Lower Reservoir Development Project, led by the Irrigation Department, aims to eradicate the longstanding water scarcity issue in the Kirindi Oya river basin. The government has directed officials to implement an integrated agricultural development program, leveraging new technologies to maximize the benefits of the water. Furthermore, the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project addresses the challenge of providing water for both drinking and industrial purposes in Bandarawela and Wellawaya areas. (Colombo Gazette)