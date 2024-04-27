Kashmir Boat Capsize Tragedy: Another Student's Body Recovered After 12 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) Body of another student lost in Jhelum boat tragedy was recovered from the river on Saturday.

Divers and teams deployed by the authorities have been looking for the three persons who went missing after a boat capsized in Jhelum River on April 16 in Gandbal Batwara area of Srinagar district, in which six people were killed while three went missing.

The body of one student was recovered on Friday, while another body was recovered on Saturday.

Officials said that one person is still missing after this boat tragedy that shook the society as the victims were minor school children.