Stocks Finish Short Week in Plus Territory MAG, Seabridge Featured WinnersEquities in Canada's largest centre powered their way into the win column, as resource stocks led the gains.The TSX Composite gained 59.95 points to end Thursday at 22,167.39. On a four-day week, the index gained 183 points, or 0.83%.The Canadian dollar grew 0.25 to 73.85 cents U.S.Materials showed the mightiest performance, with MAG Silver popping 89 cents, or 6.6%, to 414.29, while First Majestic Silver acquired 37 cents, or 4.9%, to $7.95.Gold had a banner day as well, with Seabridge Gold soaring $1.73, or 9.2%, to $20.48, while Equinox Gold jumped 54 cents, or 7.1%, to $8.17.Energy stocks were more energetic, as Baytex Energy raised itself 12 cents, or 2.5%, to $4.89, while PrairieSky Royalty leaped 52 cents, or 2%, to $26.53.Going in the opposite direction were tech stocks, weighed most by Copperleaf Technologies, retreating 23 cents, or 3.1%, to $7.15, while Docebo docked $1.64, or 2.4%, to $66.22.In communications stocks, BCE finished downward 47 cents, or 1%, to $46.03, while Quebecor failed 45 cents, or 1.5%, to $29.69.ATS Corporation weighed on indusrial issues, off $2.92, or 6%, to $45.58, while Cargojet swooned $3.81, or 3.3%, to $111.90.On the economic board Thursday, Statistics Canada reports real gross domestic product rose 0.6% in January as both services-producing and goods-producing industries posted gains. As well, payroll numbers increased by 39,800 in January.Markets in North America will be shuttered tomorrow for Good Friday.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.65 points to close at 563.39. On the week, the index hiked 11 points, or 2%.The 12 TSX subgroups were split between gainers and losers, with materials stronger by 2.2%, gold galloping 2%, and energy, up 0.9%..The half-dozen laggards were weighed most by communications and information technology, each losing 0.6%, and industrials, off 0.4%.ON WALLSTREETThe S&P 500 rose Thursday as it aimed to wrap up its best first-quarter performance in five years.The Dow Jones Industrials took on 46.77 points to 39,806.85.The much-broader index jumped 5.86 points to 5,254.35.The NASDAQ dived 20.06 points to 16,379.45.For the quarter, the S&P 500 is about 10.3% higher. It is on pace for its best first-quarter gain since 2019, when it rallied 13.1%. The 30-stock Dow, up 5.7% during the period, is tracking for its strongest first-quarter performance since 2021 when it advanced 7.4%. The NASDAQ is up 9.3% in the quarter thus far.On a monthly basis, the S&P 500 is 3.2% higher. The NASDAQ is set to climb 2%, and the Dow is pacing for an advance of 2.2%.Driving the gains this quarter and month has been Nvidia, last year's market leader, as the artificial intelligence craze shows no signs of slowing. The stock is up 83% for the quarter and 15% in March alone.Although the market will be closed due to Good Friday, economic data tied to personal income, consumer spending and personal consumption expenditures will be released that day.Prices for the 10-year Treasury were slightly downward, raising yields to 4.21% from Wednesday's 4.19%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices chugged higher $1.67 to $83.02 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices picked up $29.10 to $2,241.80 U.S. an ounce.

