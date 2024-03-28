Union Minister Kailash Choudhary Files Nomination From Barmer-Jaisalmer Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Union Minister Kailash Choudhary filed his nomination papers for the Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

He reached the office of District Election Officer Nishant Jain at the auspicious time and filed his nomination papers.

Independent MLA Priyanka Chaudhary, who announced she was extending support to Kailash Choudhary, state Minister K.K. Vishnoi, and MLA Adooram Meghwal, among others, were present on the occasion.

A large number of MLAs, religious leaders, and public representatives from across the district also came to the nomination meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP leaders enumerated the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

The contest in the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency has become interesting here after independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati announced he would contest the elections too. Bhati became an MLA after rebelling against the BJP when the party refused to give him a ticket for the Assembly polls.

Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Ummeda Ram Beniwal who joined the party recently from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

The nomination process for 13 seats in Rajasthan, going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Apil 26, started on Thursday.