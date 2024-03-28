Soaring Airfares Hit Tourism

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The recent surge in airfares between Srinagar and New Delhi has once again highlighted a persistent issue that has long plagued the tourism industry in the Kashmir Valley. As travelers face exorbitant prices for air travel, concerns over the impact on tourism, both in terms of visitor numbers and local livelihoods, come to the forefront.

Tourism plays a key role in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, contributing significantly to its GDP and providing employment opportunities across various sectors. However, the soaring airfares pose a significant barrier to attracting tourists, particularly during peak seasons or special events like the Tulip Festival. The accessibility of a destination is paramount in attracting visitors, and prohibitive flight costs hinder this accessibility, deterring potential travelers and dampening the region's tourism potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when the tourism season is at peak, the skyrocketing airfares to Kashmir are playing a spoilsport. Tourism stakeholders have accused the airlines of applying higher fares to people traveling to Srinagar. This is true, air-tickets between New Delhi and Srinagar now go for between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. So, it is time that the government steps in and ensures that the airfare to Srinagar is kept economical to encourage more people to visit.



Moreover, the repercussions extend beyond mere inconvenience for travelers. Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and tour operators, heavily rely on tourism for their sustenance. A decrease in tourist footfall due to high airfares translates to lost revenue for these enterprises, jeopardizing their viability and the livelihoods they support. Additionally, cancellations prompted by inflated ticket prices disrupt reservations and bookings, further exacerbating the economic strain on the tourism sector.

The issue of escalating airfares is not novel, nor is it unique to Kashmir. However, its impact on a region heavily reliant on tourism demands urgent attention and decisive action from relevant authorities. While factors such as seasonal demand fluctuations and operational costs may contribute to fare variations, unchecked pricing practices by airlines exacerbate the problem, deepening the disparity in accessibility and affordability.

Read Also J&K's Tourism Renaissance- Unlocking Beauty, Embracing Opportunity Homestays Introduced Near IB To Boost Border Tourism In J&K's Samba

Addressing this challenge requires a multi-faceted approach. Firstly, regulatory interventions are imperative to prevent airlines from engaging in predatory pricing practices that exploit market conditions to maximize profits at the expense of travelers. Establishing price limits or implementing measures to ensure transparency and fairness in pricing mechanisms can mitigate the adverse effects of unregulated fare fluctuations.