Turkish MFA Condemns Attack On Turkish Consulate In Hannover

Following the attack on the Turkish Consulate General inHannover, Diplomatic Sources announced that meetings were held withthe local authorities in Hannover at midnight last night and thenwith the German Ambassador in Ankara.

Additionally, Foreign Ministry made statement and noted that anattack was carried out on the entrance gate of Turkish ConsulateGeneral in Hanover by supporters of the PKK terrorist organisationon the night of March 26. There was no loss of life or injury inthe incident. After the attack, German authorities were contactedand reminded that the German authorities are responsible for thesecurity of Turkish citizens and diplomatic missions in Europe. Ithas been stated that they should not allow actions aimed atprovoking Turkish society.

Discussions were held with the local authorities in Hannover at midnight last night and then with the German Ambassador in Ankara this morning, regarding the attack on the entrance gate of our Consulate General in Hannover.

In Germany, supporters of the terrorist organisation PKKattacked the building of the Consulate General of Turkey inHannover.

According to the information obtained, a march in support of theterrorist organisation PKK was held in Hannover at night, and 12PKK supporters who left there came to the Hannover ConsulateGeneral and tried to break the windows of the building with hardobjects. The attackers quickly escaped after cracking the glass atthe main entrance of the Consulate General. It was learned thatHannover Consul General Özge Gül Kaya asked the German authoritiesto increase security measures in both the Consulate General and thevenues belonging to Turkish non-governmental organisations afterthe attack. On the other hand, it was stated that last night inHamburg, PKK supporters, accompanied by the police, organised amarch in support of the terrorist organisation sympathisers inBelgium.