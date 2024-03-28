Akzonobel Targets Growth In Pakistan As New Site Takes Root Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) A new €26 million manufacturing plant with its own forest has been opened by AkzoNobel in Faisalabad – the company's largest investment in Pakistan to date.

The 25-acre site, which has facilities for making decorative paint, wood finishes, automotive and specialty coatings, coil coatings and protective coatings, will help to meet increasing customer demand across a variety of markets.

Also incorporated into the Faisalabad location is a forest spanning an area of 5,450 square feet. More than 1,400 native trees and shrubs – planted using the Japanese Miyawaki gardening technique – are expected to grow into a flourishing self-sustaining ecosystem over the next two years.

Mubbasher Omar, CEO of Akzo Nobel Pakistan, says:“Our investment in this greenfield site reaffirms our commitment to grow in Pakistan.

“It will fuel our ambition to diversify with sustainable innovations and enter new segments in the domestic market, while also providing new opportunities to delight customers beyond Pakistan.”

