RIOS Intelligent Machines Completes $13 Million Series B Funding Round Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RIOS Intelligent Machines , a provider of AI-powered robotics for the manufacturing industry, has successfully completed a $13 million Series B funding round.

This significant milestone was co-led by Yamaha Motor Corporation and IAG Capital Partners, marking a continued and strengthened partnership in advancing manufacturing and automation technologies.

Since 2020, Yamaha Motor Corporation has been a steadfast investor in RIOS. Their decision to co-lead this round alongside IAG Capital Partners highlights their confidence in RIOS's technology, team, and growing customer attraction.

With this investment, Yamaha has more than doubled its investment in RIOS, underscoring its firm support of the company's strategy to move the business forward.

IAG Capital Partners, known for their team of experienced operators and substantial capital resources, also plays a critical role in this partnership. Their expertise in building manufacturing companies will be invaluable as RIOS continues to expand its reach and capabilities.

