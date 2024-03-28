Three Players From Qatar To Participate In IHF Beach Handball Showcase In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Handball Federation (IHF) has selected three players from Qatar to participate in the "IHF Beach Handball Showcase" in Paris ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The three players are Mohsen Mohamed Al Yafai, Mohammed Zaky Hassan and Hani Marwan Kakhi.

The IHF will hold competitions from July 27 to 29 in cooperation with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJOP2024), the French Handball Federation (FFHB) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The competitions feature eight teams: three men's and three women's All-Star Teams, plus the French men's and women's national teams.

The event will bring 64 of the world's best beach handball players from 18 countries, including players from Qatar, Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, China, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United States of America, and Uruguay.

Guiding the All-Star Teams will be six coaches: Khaled Hassan (Qatar), Leticia Brunati (Argentina), Mladen Paradzik (Croatia), Maria Karantoni (Greece), Tamas Neukum (Hungary) and Alexander Novakovic (Germany). (QNA)

