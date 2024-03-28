Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Wife Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl AAP Leader Shares Pictures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur welcomed a baby girl in their family, announced the AAP leader on social media on Thursday his social media post, Bhagwant Mann shared the news with the public. He also updated about the health of his newborn child and shared a picture of his daughter.

\"The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy,\" Bhagwant Mann wrote on X. In another post, chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

Bhagwant Mann married to Gurpreet Kaur in 2022 after he was separated from his wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage- a son and a daughter after the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ED arrest, congratulated the AAP leader on his newborn. Kejriwal congratulated his Punjab counterpart while he was being escorted out from the court by the Enforcement Directorate.\"Many congratulations to Mann sahab, he has been blessed with a daughter today,\" Kejriwal said while being produced before the court Mann also received wishes from other AAP leaders and politicians. AAP MP Raghav Chadha applauded Kejriwal's wishes to Bhagwant Mann. In his social media post, Raghav Chadha wrote,“He got one opportunity to speak and he chose to congratulate his younger brother Bhagwant Mann on the arrival of his baby girl. This is Kejriwal - a brother, a true leader!”Meanwhile, Delhi court extended Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. Delhi Chief Minister was produced before the court on Thursday. During the court hearing, Delhi Chief Minister questioned the basis for his arrest and asked why a“sitting CM has been arrested on the basis of four statements” recorded by ED against him.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1. The ED also said that the AAP national convener is not coordinating with the team during investigation.



