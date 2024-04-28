Indian Fan Walks 1,200Km To Riyadh For Ronaldo's Signature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An Indian fan of Cristiano Ronaldo has walked from Dubai to Riyadh to fulfill his dream of meeting the Al Nassr superstar.

Civin KP, a Dubai resident and football enthusiast, set out on his journey on March 6, 2024.

He covered approximately 1,200km over a span of 36 days, facing a challenging yet exhilarating adventure aimed at meeting his idol.

His persistence paid off when he successfully met Ronaldo and received an autograph on his jersey.

Upon reaching the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Civin headed straight to Al Awal Park, the home stadium of Al Nasr FC where Ronaldo trains.

He shared a video where the Portuguese legend stopped his car and signed his t-shirt, which he captioned, "The happiest ever."

His remarkable journey was highlighted by a Saudi Arabian TV channel MBC.

Reflecting on his experience, Civin expressed, "Walking here and making that effort shows my respect for Cristiano Ronaldo. Meeting him for just two seconds and getting his signature was a life moment for me."

In recognition of his passion for football and his dedication to the team's star player, Al Nasr officials hosted Civin and presented him with a gift as a token of appreciation.