Loose Clothes Don't Mean I'm Pregnant: Parineeti Disses Baby Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has debunked rumours of her pregnancy.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress' pregnancy after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

The rumours started doing the rounds after Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes on multiple occasions.

On Thursday, the actress once again wore a loose outfit during the trailer launch of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, which she attended with director Imtiaz Ali, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and music composer A.R. Rahman.

However, the actress put all rumours to rest as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, saying:“Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."

The actress implied that she is not pregnant, and any rumours are not to be believed now that it's coming straight from the horse's mouth.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of her film, the actress shared that there was one Zoom call during the pre-production stage when she felt“picture gayi haath se”.

The actress told the media,“I was going to some party, and I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. He told me that he wants to do a team call with me, Rahman sir and Diljit. I thought this would be an introduction call to break the ice and wouldn't last long. I asked my driver to park somewhere away from the traffic so that I could attend the call in peace. However, during the call, Rahman sir asked me if I could sing.

“I gave a very safe answer and said, 'Sir, I like singing'. He then said, 'Can you sing something?'. I thought 'gayi picture haath se' (I've lost the film now). But, everyone liked what I sang, and that's how I got to sing the songs in the film."