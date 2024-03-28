Competition Launched To Push Amman's Urban Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.28 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) launched "Students Reinventing Cities" Competition in its second edition, aimed to provide sustainable urban solutions in one of Jabal Al-Natheef neighborhoods in the city of Amman.The competition, which is held with engagement of students from the faculties of architecture and urban planning in a number of Jordanian universities, is organized by GAM Sustainable Development Unit, in cooperation with C40 Cities.The contest aims to build university students' teams to present "applicable" architectural ideas and proposals within an urban development project within GAM boundaries, while meeting needs of local communities, and seeking "new and innovative" solutions and ideas to confront climate change, according to a GAM statement.The Unit's Director, Nisreen Dawoud, said these competitions aim to involve and integrate students into work within their city, present GAM's strategic plans, primarily climate change plan, its green scheme and develop their proposals to strengthen the city in facing the challenges of climate change and preserve its resources for future generations.Meanwhile, Representative of C40 Cities, Ellie White, highlighted importance of these global competitions and youth participation to develop their city, achieve shift towards sustainability and open youth horizons to requirements of joining work in the Jordanian and global market.