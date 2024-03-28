               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Debates While China Implements Cyber Force Concept


3/28/2024 9:06:07 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the US debates establishing an independent Cyber Force, China has made its functional equivalent, the People's Liberation Army-Strategic Support Force (PLA-SSF), a cornerstone of its military modernization program.

This month, the US think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) released a report calling for the creation of a US Cyber Force to improve national cyber warfare capabilities.

The study highlights the need to address personnel shortages and inefficiencies within the current military structure that hinder the effective recruitment, training, promotion and retention of cyber talent.

The FDD report draws parallels between the establishment of the US Cyber Force with the US Space Force and US Air Force. It notes that all three initiatives were driven by the need to adapt to evolving warfare domains, namely air, space and cyberspace.

The US Cyber Command (US CYBERCOM) is facing a qualified personnel shortage due to the fragmented operational approach of the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. The report includes a study drawing on 75 interviews that highlights the grim state of cyber force readiness due to recruitment issues and promotion systems ill-designed for cyberspace operations.

The FDD report recommends establishing the US Cyber Force as an independent service, similar to the US Space Force model. It argues that a dedicated cyber-service is the only solution to overcome the systemic issues plaguing the US's cyber defense capabilities. Alternative proposals focus on addressing cyber personnel shortages in the military without establishing an independent new force.

In a May 2021 War on the Rocks article , David Barno and Nora Bensahel argue that while cyberspace plays an essential role in the US military and society, despite its importance, the country's cyber defense, deterrence and offensive capabilities lack coordination and require the creation of a unified Cyber Force.

