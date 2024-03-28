Poland, Ukraine hold talks on farm imports dispute

(MENAFN- AFP)

Poland's prime minister on Thursday hosted his Ukrainian counterpart for long-awaited talks designed to ease friction over Ukrainian farm imports and border blockades by disgruntled Polish farmers.

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion, but ties have soured over the past months over economic disputes, with farmers complaining that imports from Ukraine have undercut prices for their own produce.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed his counterpart Denys Shmygal to Warsaw, with Ukrainian flags hoisted outside the seat of government and the anthems of both countries played by the military band.

"There will be no safe Europe without a free Ukraine," Tusk said on X (formerly Twitter) as the talks began.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged its EU neighbour to ease the cross-border traffic snarls, warning that delays triggered by the blockades could impede weapons deliveries to the country.

"We count on a pragmatic and constructive dialogue and the development of effective solutions," Shmygal said on social media.

So far, only lower-level talks between the countries have been held, with little sign of progress. The Polish side has sought to tone down expectations before the latest meeting.

"It is hard to expect any breakthrough after these talks, any particular agreement... on agricultural issues," Tusk's chief of staff Jan Grabiec told the Polish state news agency PAP.

"There are divergent positions on this matter," he added.

Ukraine's agricultural sector has been crippled by Russia's 2022 invasion, with many export routes through the Black Sea blocked and swaths of farmland rendered unusable by the conflict.

Talks between ministers from both governments are also scheduled for Thursday, to discuss defence cooperation between the allies.

The meeting in Warsaw was announced by Tusk last month after Ukrainian authorities called on Warsaw to hold talks on their shared border, an invitation snubbed by Poland.