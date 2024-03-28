Restoring Sovereignty And Justice: HDN’S Call For Abrogation Of The 1915 Treaty And Democratic Renewal In Haiti

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Washington, DC – March 18, 2024 – In light of recent revelations regarding the coercive tactics employed by the United States in Haiti, Haitian Development Network issue this press release to call for the immediate abrogation of the 1915 treaty and the restoration of democracy in Haiti.







The documented history of U.S. intervention in Haiti reveals a troubling pattern of disregard for Haitian sovereignty and fundamental principles of justice. The withholding of vital funds necessary for the functioning of the Haitian government, the imposition of martial law without congressional approval, and the use of military force to coerce ratification of the treaty are clear violations of international law and the principles of fair and equal treatment among nations.

Furthermore, the current situation in Haiti, where democratic institutions have been undermined and elections delayed, is untenable. The Haitian people deserve the opportunity to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, and to have a government that represents their interests without external interference.







Therefore, we call on the United States government to take immediate action to rectify these injustices:

: The United States should acknowledge the coercive nature of the treaty imposed on Haiti in 1915 and take steps to nullify it without qualification.: The United States must support the holding of free, fair and transparent elections in Haiti to allow Haitian voters to choose their representatives freely and democratically.Any future agreements between the United States and Haiti should be negotiated with a new, democratically elected Haitian government, based on equitable terms that are beneficial to the people of Haiti and the United States.







It is imperative that the United States take full responsibility for its past actions in Haiti and work towards building a more just and equitable relationship with the Haitian people. Failure to do so would not only perpetuate historical injustices but also undermine the principles of free democratic republic and sovereignty that we claim to uphold.

Haitian Development Network is committed to advocating for justice, democracy, and human rights in Haiti and its Diaspora. .

