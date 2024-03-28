A Journey into Dubai's Craftsmanship Legacy at the Turath Centre for Traditional Handicrafts

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 28 March 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a series of cultural experiences and introductory workshops to visitors of the Turath Centre for Traditional Handicrafts, the educational arm of Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum. These sessions offer a dive into various traditional crafts, revealing their intricacies and practical uses in daily life. Aimed at underlining the significance of these in bolstering cultural and creative industries, the programme seeks to raise awareness and support their preservation, in line with the Authority’s commitments to promote the presence of local heritage on the global map.

The centre’s programme focuses on seven traditional crafts, presented through workshops given by a select group of experts and specialists in heritage, handicrafts, and traditional product manufacturing. The goal is to introduce future generations to the nature of these crafts and equip them with the necessary experiences, skills, and knowledge to understand their methods, types, and presence in collective memory, thereby highlighting local traditions and culture and reinforcing national identity.

Workshops include 'Silversmithing', teaching silver handling and modern design application, and ‘Palm Leaves Weaving', revealing the creativity in repurposing palm waste to produce various shapes of vessels, baskets, bags, and small hand fans. Visitors will learn how to handle palm leaves, dye them with colours, and shape them into forms that highlight the beauty and precision of this craft.

The list also includes a workshop on ‘Dukhoon Making, teaching visitors how to make incense using oud, amber, musk, and rose water, along with aromatic oils and their blending for fragrances. In the ‘Burqa Sewing’ workshop, visitors will learn about the types, designs, weaves, and materials used in Emirati Burqas, and they will have the opportunity to create new designs inspired by the traditional adornment, which is one of the components of folk costumes and decorative items used by women in the past.

The Turath Centre also explores ‘Garager making’, including its sizes, types of materials used, its evolution, and usage methods in the fishing process, while the ‘Rope Making’ workshop demonstrates traditional techniques of using fibres obtained from the palm to created strong ropes for daily use.







