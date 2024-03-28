(MENAFN) The French National Assembly watched closely a second of silence prior to its sitting on Tuesday, paying honor to the fatalities of last Friday’s lethal terrorist assault on the Crocus City Hall concert venue on Moscow`s outskirts. The attack took the lives of 139 humans also left almost 180 wounded.



“France has always condemned such acts and fought against Islamist terrorism. Wherever it strikes, whatever the pretext, it must be fought,” the gathering’s leader, Yael Braun-Pivet, informed MPs.



“Eight and a half years after the Bataclan attack, Islamist terrorism has once again cowardly struck the audience of a concert hall,” she also noted, pointing to a sequence of terrorist doings conducted by Islamic State (IS, previously ISIS) radicals in Paris in 2015. The team performed a mass shooting also took captives at a rock concert in the Bataclan theater, murdering 90 humans. The attack was one of three planned assaults that killed an accumulative of 130 lives combined also caused injuries to more than 400 people.



An IS-offshoot recognized as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has took responsibility for the Moscow assault. On Monday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin accused “radical Islamists” for the assault, however, stated that it yet requires to be known who commanded the order.



Busy on who may be accountable, the chief of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, stated on Tuesday it could possibly be the United States, United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine.

