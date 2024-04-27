Members Of The Azerbaijani Diaspora In Germany Warmly Welcome President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some interesting moments were observed at the welcoming ceremonyof President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin President Ilham Aliyev arrived at to the German Chancellor'soffice, Azerbaijanis living in this country started chanting theslogan“Long live the Supreme Commander-in-Chief!”

The state flag of Azerbaijan was waved during the welcome. TheAzerbaijani community held a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gatein Berlin in support of Azerbaijan and the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan. Participants in the action, which wasaccompanied by an overture from the opera“Koroglu”, emphasizedthat the President of Azerbaijan made consistent efforts to achievepeace with Armenia and any pressure attempts on our country wereunacceptable.

President Ilham Aliyev participated in the High Level Segment ofthe 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue at the invitation of OlafScholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.