Mentally Unsound Person Behind Tral Shrine, Mosque Desecration: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Saturday said that a mentally unsound person was behind the desecration of Shrine and mosques in Dadsara area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
In a statement, the police said that regarding yesterday's incident of disrespect to local shrine and mosques in Dadsara in Tral by damaging windowpanes and also act of displacing the Quran pak in a manner lacking respect, subsequently based onADVERTISEMENT
evidence , Police Awantipora during investigation has identified the perpetrator of crime namely Manzoor Ahmad.
“The said person is found to be mentally deranged person from Tral involved in the incident.”
The police further stated that investigation with his family and acquaintance indicated that the said person has proclivity of showing such behaviour earlier also. Further investigation is going on.
“People are requested not to pay heed to any rumours and not fall prey to scrupulous elements and vested interests to vitiate atmosphere for their own interests,” reads the statement. Read Also Police Hunt On To Nab People Attempting To 'Disrespect' Masjid, Local Shrine In South Kashmir's Tral 2 Arrested For Damaging Mosque In Kathua
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27042024000215011059ID1108145608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.