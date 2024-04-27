Mentally Unsound Person Behind Tral Shrine, Mosque Desecration: Police

In a statement, the police said that regarding yesterday's incident of disrespect to local shrine and mosques in Dadsara in Tral by damaging windowpanes and also act of displacing the Quran pak in a manner lacking respect, subsequently based on

evidence , Police Awantipora during investigation has identified the perpetrator of crime namely Manzoor Ahmad.

“The said person is found to be mentally deranged person from Tral involved in the incident.”

The police further stated that investigation with his family and acquaintance indicated that the said person has proclivity of showing such behaviour earlier also. Further investigation is going on.

“People are requested not to pay heed to any rumours and not fall prey to scrupulous elements and vested interests to vitiate atmosphere for their own interests,” reads the statement.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now