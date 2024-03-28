Biden says he rode non-existing train over collided bridge

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has come under scrutiny after making a false claim that he frequently traveled over the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a container ship. Biden's assertion, made during his initial remarks on the tragic incident, has been debunked as the bridge did not have rail lines and was not part of his regular commute route between Delaware and Washington, DC.



The collapse of the bridge resulted in a rescue operation for two construction workers who were found in Baltimore Harbor, while six others remain missing and are presumed dead. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Biden's misleading statement about his purported use of the bridge has sparked criticism on social media, with many accusing him of unnecessarily inserting himself into the tragedy.



Conservative commentators have lambasted Biden for what they perceive as a dishonest attempt to connect himself to the incident. Some have labeled his remark as evidence of cognitive decline, while others have characterized him as a habitual liar. The White House, however, has defended Biden's statement, asserting that he was referring to driving over the bridge during his lengthy tenure in the Senate, rather than his time as president.



Nevertheless, scrutiny over the accuracy of Biden's claim persists, as the most direct route between Delaware and Washington, DC does not include the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Instead, commuters typically use alternative routes such as the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

