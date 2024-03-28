(MENAFN) The Chinese government has vehemently denied accusations made by the United Kingdom regarding alleged cyber attacks on the United Kingdom Electoral Commission, dismissing them as "false and groundless." In response to the United Kingdom's announcement of sanctions against two Chinese nationals and a business entity in Wuhan, China has labeled the claims as "outright political manipulation and malicious slander."



London recently imposed sanctions on Zhao Guangzong, Ni Gaobin, and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Ltd, alleging their connection to the Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), purportedly responsible for cyber attacks targeting British voting systems. The Chinese embassy in London has rebuked the United Kingdom's assertions, asserting that China has no interest or intention to interfere in the United Kingdom's internal affairs and demanding an immediate halt to the spread of what it deems to be false information.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian criticized the evidence provided by the United Kingdom to support its claims, labeling it as "inadequate" and asserting that the conclusions lack professionalism. Jian emphasized that China will take necessary measures to protect its lawful rights and interests in response to what it perceives as unwarranted accusations.



Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron defended the sanctions, accusing China of "attacks on our democracy" and emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated. The United Kingdom alleges that APT31 conducted cyber attacks on the United Kingdom Electoral Commission between August 2021 and October 2022, accessing sensitive voter databases and emails related to electoral processes.



The diplomatic tension between China and the United Kingdom underscores the broader issue of cybersecurity and the increasing scrutiny of foreign interference in democratic processes. As both countries stand firm in their positions, the situation highlights the complexities of international relations in the digital age.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031946