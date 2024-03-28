Assange gains right to appeal deportation to America

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the British High Court has ruled that Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, can proceed with a final challenge against extradition to the United States. Assange, who faces charges of espionage and potentially a 175-year prison sentence, has been granted the opportunity to present his case in a full appeal hearing.



The hearing at the High Court represents a critical juncture in Assange's legal battle, as it could have marked his last chance to contest extradition within the British legal system. His defense team has vehemently argued that the United States extradition request is politically motivated, stemming from Assange's role in exposing alleged war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. They contend that extraditing him to the United States would pose significant risks to his life and well-being.



Following a thorough review of the case, two British justices have determined that there are substantial grounds for Assange to appeal his extradition. This decision grants him a renewed opportunity to challenge the extradition request and present his arguments before the court.



Assange has been held at the high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019, following his arrest at the Embassy of Ecuador in London. His arrest occurred after Ecuador revoked his political asylum status, allowing British authorities to apprehend him. Assange had sought refuge at the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced separate legal proceedings.



The United States indictment against Assange, issued under the Espionage Act of 2017, has been a focal point of contention in his legal battle. Critics argue that the charges against him threaten press freedom and could set a dangerous precedent for journalists worldwide.



As Assange prepares for his appeal hearing, the case continues to draw international attention and raises profound questions about the balance between national security concerns and the protection of free speech and journalistic integrity.

