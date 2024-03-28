British agricultures invade central London

(MENAFN) In a dramatic display of discontent, over 150 tractors converged on Britain's Parliament on Monday evening, forming a formidable protest against post-Brexit regulations and trade agreements perceived as detrimental to the agricultural industry. Organized by campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent, the rally saw farm vehicles adorned with United Kingdom flags navigating through central London, brandishing banners with slogans such as 'Save British farming' and 'No farming, no food, no future.'



The protest was fueled by concerns over the impact of cheap food imports and what farmers view as unsupportive policies on the nation's food security. Campaigners argue that the United Kingdom government's agricultural plans, coupled with initiatives like the Environmental Land Management farm payments scheme, as well as perceived deficiencies in import controls and labeling regulations, pose significant threats to the viability of farming businesses across the country.



Particular ire has been directed towards recent trade agreements negotiated by the United Kingdom post-Brexit, including deals with New Zealand, Australia, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) involving 11 countries such as Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Farmers contend that these agreements place them at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts, who continue to benefit from government subsidies and favorable trading conditions within the European Union.



The tractor protest underscores mounting frustration within the United Kingdom agricultural sector and highlights the broader implications of post-Brexit trade policies on domestic industries. As farmers voice their grievances against what they perceive as a threat to their livelihoods, the protest serves as a potent symbol of their determination to protect British farming interests in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics and trade negotiations.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031895