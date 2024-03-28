               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Strong Wind And High Sea For Weekend


3/28/2024 5:26:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Weather on Thursday and Friday will be hot daytime with some cloud and slight dust, stated the Department of Meteorology in its weather forecast for the weekend. It added a warning of strong wind and high sea for tomorrow, March 29, 2024.

Meanwhile there is a chance of it being cloudy with scattered rain foreseen for Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly-northwesterly 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime today, while Friday it will be northwesterly 10-20KT, gusting to 28KT.

The temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius while on Saturday it will vary from 19 to 28 degree Celsius.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 ft, while offshore it will be 9 - 10 ft on Thursday and Friday and going down to 6ft on Saturday.

