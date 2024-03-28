Azerbaijan, Turkiye Energy Relations Hold Significance In Regional Energy Dynamics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In January of this year, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports toTurkiye witnessed a marginal decline, yet the country retained itsposition as a significant supplier to the Turkish energy market. Wewill delve into the intricacies of Azerbaijan's natural gas exportsto Turkiye, analysing the recent trends, comparing statistics withprevious years, and exploring the broader implications for bothcountries' energy sectors.

According to Azernews with reference to the state statisticsdata, Azerbaijan exported 877.74 million cubic metres of naturalgas to Turkiye in January. This figure represents a minor decreaseof 0.47% compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this slightdecline, Azerbaijan remained the third-largest exporter of naturalgas to Turkiye, accounting for 13.46% of Turkey's total natural gasimports for the month.

In contrast to Azerbaijan's modest decline, Turkiye experienceda notable increase in its overall natural gas imports. The countryimported a total of 6.5197 billion cubic metres of natural gas inJanuary, marking a significant uptick of 7.8% compared to January2023. This surge in imports reflects Turkiye's growing demand fornatural gas and its efforts to diversify its energy sources.

Russia emerged as the top exporter of natural gas to Turkiye inJanuary, exporting 2.68163 billion cubic metres. This figurerepresents a substantial increase of 29.73% compared to January2023, underscoring Russia's dominant position in Turkiye's energymarket. Following Russia, the United States secured the thirdposition, delivering 1.0446 billion cubic metres of gas to Turkey,marking a notable increase of 42.41% compared to January 2023.

Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Turkiye play a crucial rolein ensuring Turkiye's energy security and meeting its growingenergy demands. The decline in Azerbaijan's exports in Januaryhighlights the need for both countries to explore avenues forenhancing cooperation in the energy sector. Additionally, asTurkiye continues to diversify its energy sources, opportunitiesfor collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are likely toexpand further.

Turkiye receives a significant portion of its natural gas supplyfrom Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field. The natural gas volumes aretransported to the Turkish market through the South CaucasusPipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural GasPipeline (TANAP). The commencement of commercial gas transportationvia TANAP in 2018 has bolstered Turkiye's energy security andcontributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties betweenAzerbaijan and Turkiye.

Despite the minor decline in January's natural gas exports,Azerbaijan remains a key player in Turkiye's energy landscape. Asboth countries strive to meet their energy needs and enhance energysecurity, continued collaboration and investment in infrastructureare paramount. With ongoing developments in the energy sector,Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy relations are poised to play anincreasingly significant role in regional energy dynamics.