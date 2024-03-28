Etihad Rail Signs Agreement For Waste Management Services With BEEAH Group

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The agreement supports Etihad Rail's compliance with Federal Law on Integrated Waste Management The agreement supports Etihad Rail's commitment to protecting public health, preserving the environment, and promoting sustainable practices

[Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates, 28 March 2024]: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, announced an agreement for waste management services with BEEAH Tandeef, a subsidiary of BEEAH Group, a leading provider of sustainability solutions in the Middle East. The agreement will ensure that various forms of waste at Etihad Rail's sites are managed effectively, safely and in an environmentally responsible manner. BEEAH Tandeef will also provide a clear framework for waste treatment in accordance with contractual obligations, in addition to addressing potential challenges that may arise during the provision of these services.

Under the terms of the agreement, BEEAH Tandeef will provide waste management services for the entire Etihad Rail network, including regular waste collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. As Etihad Rail plays a vital role in protecting public health and preserving the environment, this agreement further strengthens its commitment to promoting sustainable practices.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Yafei, CEO of Etihad Rail Infrastructure, said:“Waste management services represent an essential pillar in our commitment to preserving the environment, protecting public health, and conserving resources. We have chosen to work with BEEAH Tandeef due to its successful track record with national entities and companies in the UAE, and we are confident in its capabilities to provide specialized solutions that align with our operational and corporate objectives. Moreover, this agreement supports our goal of transitioning towards a low-carbon future, helping us support local waste management strategies and related global efforts, and contributing to the protection of the local environment for current and future generations.”

This agreement aligns with Etihad Rail's dedication to reinforcing the vision of the wise leadership to achieve the UAE's sustainability goals in all sectors, by developing initiatives and strengthening collaborations that support the strategic objectives of national sustainability agendas. It underscores the company's commitment to upholding the highest sustainability standards throughout its operations, which has been rooted in its mission since its inception. Furthermore, it highlights the critical role Etihad Rail plays in advancing the sustainable development of the country. Etihad Rail's collaboration with its partners and contractors prioritizes the stringent application of safety and environmental standards, ensuring minimal impact on the country's natural resources and ecosystem, and aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, expressed his optimism around the agreement adding: 'As we embark on this significant partnership with Etihad Rail, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to the highest international standards in waste management but also taking bold steps toward the realization of the UAE's sustainability vision. This agreement aligns seamlessly with BEEAH Group's mission to provide ground-breaking environmental solutions for future-ready cities. By professionally managing waste and harnessing the latest technologies, BEEAH Tandeef, our subsidiary, is proud to support Etihad Rail in its pursuit of preserving the environment, protecting public health, and promoting sustainable practices. Together, we are creating a better tomorrow for all, in harmony with the vision of the nation's wise leadership.'

Additionally, the agreement supports the company's efforts to reduce waste and the release of harmful chemicals and toxins into the air, soil, and water, mitigating the adverse effects on local ecosystems, flora, and fauna. Etihad Rail routinely conducts environmental impact assessments, applying them at all stages, from planning to construction and operations. As a result, this contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the UAE's road transport sector by 21% annually by 2050.

As Etihad Rail actively works to conserve natural resources, the agreement will reinforce this commitment by prioritizing material recovery and recycling, including metals, paper, plastic, and other organic materials. Beyond preserving natural resources, the agreement will also facilitate a reduction in energy consumption.

Other benefits stemming from the agreement include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, which is essential in combating climate change. BEEAH Tandeef will also apply circularity principles when recycling certain waste, converting it into fertilizer for local agricultural use.

From a public health perspective, this partnership will see that a clean and disease-free environment is maintained through efficient waste management services, ensuring that Etihad Rail can fulfill its legal and regulatory obligations while supporting its long-term sustainability goals.

This contract is the first of its kind between Etihad Rail and BEEAH Group, which will provide waste management services to selected sites through its subsidiary, BEEAH Tandeef. The sites include Al Mirfa Depot, Muzaira'a, Al Mirfa Viewpoint, Riviera Mirfa Residence, the main operation and maintenance center in Al Faya, and freight stations in Ruwais, Al Ghuwaifat, Industrial City in Abu Dhabi (ICAD), and Dubai Industrial City.