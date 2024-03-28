California State Bar suggests dismissal of former Trump election attorney

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a judge mentioned in a filing that the California State Bar has suggested that previous Trump election attorney John Eastman be dismissed.



Eastman was accused of several disciplinary counts by the State Bar of California last January from claims that Eastman was involved in "a course of conduct to plan, promote, and assist then-President Trump in executing a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election."



"Eastman's wrongdoing was committed directly in the course and scope of his representation of President Trump and the Trump Campaign," State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland noted in Wednesday's filling. "Eastman's actions transgressed those ethical limits by advocating, participating in and pursuing a strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election that lacked evidentiary or legal support."



"In view of the circumstances surrounding Eastman's misconduct and balancing the aggravation and mitigation, the court recommends that Eastman be disbarred," the judge further noted.



The judge learnt that Eastman showed an "unwillingness to acknowledge ethical lapses regarding his actions, demonstrating an apparent inability to accept responsibility."



The absence of regret exhibited by Eastman, Roland stated, "presents a significant risk that Eastman may engage in further unethical conduct, compounding the threat to the public."

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031456