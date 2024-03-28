Egypt, UAE announce execution of humanitarian airdrop operation in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced the execution of a significant humanitarian airdrop operation in the northern Gaza Strip, amounting to a total of 90 tons.



This operation, known as Operation Birds of Goodness, marked the 16th instance of airdropping humanitarian and relief aid in the region by collaborative efforts between the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force.



“This is the largest aerial drop, conducted through 3 aircraft carrying 90 tons of food and relief aid,” it further mentioned.



It stated that “the drop operation took place over buffer zones in the northern Gaza Strip that are difficult to reach.”



According to the statement, this recent airdrop operation has brought the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation Birds of Goodness to 664 tons of food and relief aid.



"Birds of Goodness" operates within the broader framework of "Operation Chivalrous Knight," which was initiated on November 5, 2023, under the directives of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



On February 29, Operation Birds of Goodness was initiated with the intention to extend over several weeks. “aiming to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian brothers due to the war,” as stated earlier by UAE's Defense Ministry.

