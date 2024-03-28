Skill Training Programme For Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Garment Manufacturing Commences In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Mar 28 (KNN) In a joint initiative by the South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA) and the Tamil Nadu Textiles Department, a comprehensive training program for textile workers commenced on Wednesday in Theni district.

This skilling endeavor aims to equip workers with the latest technological know-how and developments in the textile sector.

According to the Deputy Director of Textiles, Coimbatore, the state government proposed imparting skill-based training to employees across textile, spinning, weaving, knitting, garment manufacturing, and allied facilities statewide.

The training carries the dual promise of assured job placements for the unemployed and a substantial pay hike of up to Rs 8,000 per month for existing workers. Over the next five years, the government plans to train a staggering 8,950 workers through this initiative.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has joined forces with SITRA and the Textiles Department to deliver the training, leveraging the expertise of industry professionals as resource personnel.

As a first step, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with textile units in Theni, designating LS Mills as one of the approved training centers. On Wednesday, the inaugural batch of 20 trainees embarked on their learning journey, set to conclude on May 20.

(KNN Bureau)