Chinese Firm Halts Work On Power Project After Bisham Attack

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Following the killing of Chinese engineers in a suicide attack in Shangla district, a Chinese firm has halted work on a power project in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While suspending work on the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, the company laid off more than 2,000 workers, Dawn reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, five Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Dam were killed as an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into the bus they were travelling in on the Karakoram highway in Bisham area.

The Power Construction Corporation of China confirmed suspending work on the 1530 megawatts extension project, according to the newspaper.

For security reasons, the firm said, all site workers on the project and office staff members had been laid off until further orders.

Meanwhile, Awami Labour Union General Secretary Aslam Adil said the workers laid off had not been sacked and were entitled to get half of their salaries during the suspension period.

Adil voiced optimism the situation would return to normal within days, enabling the employees to return to work.

