Spain Air-Drops Aid To Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Spain has air-dropped 26 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to hungry Palestinians in the beleaguered Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry in Madrid said in a statement, cited by Reuters, Spain also urged Tel Aviv to open land border crossings to ward off a looming famine.

The ministry said Wednesday's airdrops, conducted in coordination with Jordan, were co-financed by the European Union (EU).

Over 11,000 food rations were air-dropped to mitigate the“catastrophic levels of food insecurity” faced by up to 1.1 million Gazans.

The ministry said:“Spain insists on the opening of the land crossings as an indispensable measure to avoid a famine situation.”.

As Israeli forces continue to rain down bombs on the city, aid deliveries into Gaza have been delayed by bureaucratic obstacles and insecurity since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

Madrid reiterated its commitment to supporting UNRWA, the United Nations humanitarian agency for Palestinians, and to its continued existence.

