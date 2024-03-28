Kerala: Tribal Woman Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: In a tragic incident, a tribal woman identified as Mini (45) of the Parappanpara colony, was fatally trampled by a wild elephant while she was gathering honey in the forest area along the Wayanad-Malappuram border on Thursday (Mar 28).



The incident occurred in the remote depths of the forest. A team of forest officials from Nilambur-Vaniyampara has been dispatched to the scene. It has been reported that Mini's husband, Suresh, who was with her at the time, also suffered serious injuries in the elephant attack.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Earlier, several wild elephant attacks were reported in various parts of the Idukki district. Wild elephant attacks were reported in Sinkukandam and the first tribal panchayat in Edamalakkudy. The wild jumbos were also spotted at Devikulam and Neriamangalam on Wednesday.

Wild tusker Chakkakompan attacked a house at Sinkukandam, near Chinnakkanal, around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and the family narrowly escaped. The wall and ceiling of the house of Koonammakkal Manoj Mathew, a resident of Sinkukandam, were destroyed in the attack.

